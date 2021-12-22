FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temperatures warming as we near Christmas, plenty of sunshine in-between

We'll see a cooler night, but not nearly as cold as last (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine has helped to warm things up this afternoon with highs reaching the middle to upper 60′s with light winds, but they have turned back out of the south which will bring moisture back into the area by Christmas Eve. High pressure will continue to stay firmly in charge as we head into the end of the week and Christmas Day but an area of low pressure will develop well to our north and create a strong gradient and that could lead to gusty winds for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

The perfect pattern is setting in just in time for Christmas as sunshine continues to be abundant for this afternoon and over the next several days. We saw a cold start to our morning with widespread frost for many locations. Good news heading into this evening is the fact it won’t nearly as cold tonight as moisture begins to increase and that will lead to a warmer night for all of us. If you are heading out to check some Christmas lights or just grab a bite to eat you may want the jacket or light coat with cool temperatures in place with many in the lower 50′s with a few upper 40′s possible to the north. Heading into Thursday morning we can expect mostly sunny skies with a chilly start as lows are back into the lower to middle 40′s. Sunshine will quickly warm us up for the afternoon and that will be the start of a much warmer stretch of weather moving into Christmas and even next week. Highs on Thursday top off in the lower to middle 70′s, but with the winds turning back out of the south it will increase the moisture and make it feel just a little muggier.

It will be perfect weather to enjoy outdoors over the next several days with plenty of sunshine and just a few clouds from time to time with the biggest weather issue being the wind. Friday and Saturday we could see some gust between 25-30 mph and that will help to usher in deeper tropical moisture and keep muggy conditions around. Highs will be in the upper 70′s for Friday with temperatures on Saturday just a little warmer on Saturday with many locations near 80, which would be a record high for Christmas Day in Lake Charles. We won’t have any issues in terms of rain as high pressure continues to pump dry air in the upper levels and keep rain chances to a minimum with no real cold fronts in site.

Moving along into next week temperatures stay steady with highs in the middle to upper 70′s each afternoon with overnight lows back into the middle 60′s, which will be well above average for this time of year. Looking long range there is no real sign of cooler weather over the next ten days with weak fronts pushing through by the middle of next week and that could help pop a few showers and storms up during the afternoon. For now keep the shorts and the short sleeves on standby with the warmer weather on the way.

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

