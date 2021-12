Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles Fire Department is working a fire in the area of Prienwood Drive and W. Prien Lake Road.

Prienwood Drive is directly across from Prien Lake Park.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Drivers asked to avoid W. Prien Lake Road near park due to fire in the area. (Almon Johnson)

