Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights and final scores can be found below of tonight’s high school basketball action across the Southwest Louisiana region.

Boys:

Washington-Marion 73, Avoyelles 46

Grand Lake 51, Lake Arthur 23

Welsh 75, Hathaway 67

Girls:

South Beau 54, Sulphur 41

Jennings 56, Kinder 49

