COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 22, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 69% of cases from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15 and 82% of deaths from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 20.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 2,205 new cases.

· 8 new deaths.

· 272 patients hospitalized (7 more than previous update).

· 84% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 49.55 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 82 new cases.

· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 20 patients hospitalized (same as previous update).

· 37.38 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 72 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.48 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 28.61 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.79 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.21 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38.82 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 15 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.29 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 2 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.