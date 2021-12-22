COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 22, 2021
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.
According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 69% of cases from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15 and 82% of deaths from Dec. 9 to Dec. 15.
The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 20.
Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 2,205 new cases.
· 8 new deaths.
· 272 patients hospitalized (7 more than previous update).
· 84% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.
· 49.55 percent of population vaccinated.
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 82 new cases.
· 0 new deaths (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).
· 20 patients hospitalized (same as previous update).
· 37.38 percent of population vaccinated.
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 72 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 39.48 percent of population vaccinated.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 28.61 percent of population vaccinated.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 31.79 percent of population vaccinated.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· 0 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.21 percent of population vaccinated.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· 5 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 38.82 percent of population vaccinated.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 15 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
· 32.29 percent of population vaccinated.
FCI OAKDALE
· 0 active cases among inmates.
· 2 active case among staff members.
