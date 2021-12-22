Counseling available to low-to-moderate income residents impacted by pandemic

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Free mental health counseling is available to low-to-moderate income Lake Charles residents who have been impacted by the pandemic, city officials said.

The counseling was made available by the City of Lake Charles and Lake Charles Memorial Health System through the 2020 CARES Act (CDBG-CV).

Residents who wish to use the service should contact Lake Charles Memorial at 337-480-7801.

“With the City’s allocation of CARES Act funding, it is our goal to maximize the use of these funds by partnering with existing programs to make the largest impacts on our residents. We have all seen the toll COVID-19 has taken on our community on a number of levels, but we are especially concerned about the individual mental health of our family members and neighbors. This is why in addition to utilizing these funds for rental and mortgage assistance programs, we are also proud to partner with Lake Charles Memorial Health System to provide behavioral health services to those who may not have the financial means to seek them at this time.”

“This grant will provide a much-needed resource. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two hurricanes, an ice storm and a flood we are facing a severe mental health crisis in the Lake Charles area. This grant will allow Memorial to bring behavioral health services to those who otherwise would not have access to this care.”

