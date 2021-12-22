50/50 Thursdays
Counseling available to low-to-moderate income residents impacted by pandemic

Free mental health counseling is available to low-to-moderate income Lake Charles residents who...
Free mental health counseling is available to low-to-moderate income Lake Charles residents who have been impacted by the pandemic, city officials said. Residents who wish to use the service should contact Lake Charles Memorial at 337-480-7801.(City of Lake Charles)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Free mental health counseling is available to low-to-moderate income Lake Charles residents who have been impacted by the pandemic, city officials said.

The counseling was made available by the City of Lake Charles and Lake Charles Memorial Health System through the 2020 CARES Act (CDBG-CV).

Residents who wish to use the service should contact Lake Charles Memorial at 337-480-7801.

“This grant will provide a much-needed resource. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, two hurricanes, an ice storm and a flood we are facing a severe mental health crisis in the Lake Charles area. This grant will allow Memorial to bring behavioral health services to those who otherwise would not have access to this care.”

Dr. Dale Archer Jr., psychiatrist

