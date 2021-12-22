Coats for Kids receives over $17,000 and 2,200 coats

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ten Southwest Louisiana charities got an early Christmas present from the Kiwanis Club of Lake Charles.

The club’s annual “Coats for Kids” project raised $17,500 this year and over 22-hundred coats.

All the proceeds and coats were divided evenly between the organizations. Kiwanis club members say it’s an 8 percent increase over the 2019 total. Groups benefiting from the donation include Abraham’s Tent, Boy’s Village, CARC, Care Help of Sulphur, and Dewanna’s Community Closet.

Coats that were donated were cleaned by Runte Lake Cleaners.

