All they want for Christmas is trash cleanup

The Rachals take pride in their home and are distressed to have piles like this spring up
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 6:34 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Some older folks can be hard to buy Christmas gifts for, but not Sylvester and Deidre Rachal.  They just want the trash in their neighborhood cleaned up—and for whoever is dumping illegally to stop it.

Sylvester Rachal and his wife Deidre take a lot of pride in their home on Ellis Street, just outside the Lake Charles city limits.  It’s neat, tidy and well-maintained.  And it frustrates them that there seems to be repeated illegal dumping in their neighborhood.

“I didn’t see nobody, but that pile wasn’t there because I go around and sometimes, I pass around. Well that pile on Thornton was a small pile and the pile is bigger,” said Sylvester.

Rachal’s home is in the area between Broad Street and Goodman Road and he wonders if there’s dumping by people who feel it’s a poor neighborhood and therefore doesn’t matter.

“Just ‘cause you’re poor, my wife says you don’t have to live like you’re poor. I don’t want to live like in the slums. I pay the note on the house and I pay taxes. Some people say they love the country but don’t pay taxes. I pay tax, I pay a lot of taxes, even though I don’t make that much,” he said.

The Rachals are also upset about trash in the drainage lateral behind their home because they say it contributes to flooding in an area that shouldn’t flood.

“If it starts raining here like one Monday, I can’t remember the day, it flooded back here. It doesn’t flood back here, it shouldn’t flood,” he said.

Parish drainage officials say Crowder Gulf has a contract to cleanup areas they don’t have equipment to get into--so that should help.

A spokesman for the police jury says they are aware of illegal dumping in that area and are actively working with the Ward 3 Lake Charles City Marshal to prosecute the perpetrators.

The parish spokesman says they have accepted bids for a contractor to remove the debris.

