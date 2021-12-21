50/50 Thursdays
USS Orleck enters dry dock at Port Arthur(USS ORLECK Naval Museum)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The USS Orleck, which was previously serving at the USS Orleck Naval Museum in Lake Charles since 2010, has been floated to Gulf Copper’s WW2-era drydock as of Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

The shipyard is expected to begin washing down the hull and allow the Jacksonville Historic Naval Ship Association JHNSA representatives to get an initial look at the condition of the hull.

This will help determine if the Orleck is fit for a lengthy tow to Jacksonville, FL, where it will become the Jacksonville Naval Museum on the St. John River downtown.

