Two Lake Area physicians receive top honors for commitment to care and service

The release said internal teams and other physicians vote on award recipients by secret ballot, and the 2021 recipients were announced in a ceremony during a holiday celebration for all CHRISTUS Ochsner physicians.(CHRISTUS Health: Louisiana)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to a press release from CHRISTUS Health: Louisiana, two Lake Area physicians were recently honored for their leadership and service in the Lake Charles health care community.

According to the release, CHRISTUS Ochsner St. Patrick Hospital named Erich Wolf, II, M.D., the 2021 Dr. John Greene Martin Compassionate Care Award recipient, and Uzma Naeem, M.D. at CHRISTUS Ochsner Lake Area Hospital received the 2021 Benjamin W. Mount Compassionate Care Award.

The Dr. John Greene Martin Compassionate Care Award is given annually in honor of the founding physician of St. Patrick’s Hospital in 1908 with the Sisters of Charity, the release said.

The Benjamin W. Mount Compassionate Care Award was named for one of the founding members of Lake Area hospital, and it’s bestowed annually to a physician who leads by example in their practice; exhibiting characteristics such as excellence in care, patient-centered kindness, leadership, stewardship and service, according to the release.

“These physicians are highly respected by their peers. It is always exciting to honor them with this prestigious recognition,” said Jim Davidson, President and Chief Operating Officer, CHRISTUS Ochsner Health Southwestern Louisiana. “Their commitment to our values of providing faith-based, compassionate care truly has made a difference not only to their patients, but in our health system and community.”

