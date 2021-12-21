Vessel Project hosting toy giveaway Wednesday evening

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A toy giveaway is being held Wednesday evening in Lake Charles.

The giveaway will be held at the Vessel Project’s Community Christmas Party from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, at 2120 Hodges Street. The party is sponsored by several local agencies.

Organizers say there are enough toys to be given to about 200 to 300 kids. Toys will be handed out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Gumbo, cookies and hot cocoa will also be served.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.