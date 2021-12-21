SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 20, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 20, 2021.

Marcus Lee Anthony Pete Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Issac Grundy, 39, Westlake: Contempt of court (4 charges).

Michael David Lewis Jr., 37, Singer: Probation violation; domestic abuse.

Dominique Julius Simmons, 34, Lake Charles: Probation violation.

Glen Darrell Donahue, 50, Lake Charles: Battery of the infirm; domestic abuse.

Theodore Anthony Bean, 35, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; theft under $1,000; criminal abandonment; not wearing a seatbelt; identity theft under $300; nonconsensual disclosure of a private image; identity theft.

Istre Lewis Shannan, 43, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.

Nathan Thomas Burnett, 41, Sulphur: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $50,000.

Christopher Michael Vaccaro, 35, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Daniel Hunter Trahan, 19, Lake Charles: Indecent behavior with a juvenile (2 charges).

Paul Stephen Thompson, 57, Starks: Theft under $5,000; exploration of the infirmed.

Issha Sheneva Conway, 34, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; contempt of court (2 charges).

Devonte Jermaine Glodd, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse; contempt of court (2 charges).

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.