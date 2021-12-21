Singing restaurant worker delights customers

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Jason’s Deli on Ryan Street is a popular place to get a sandwich or a salad.

But some people go there for a reason in addition to the food.

Marcus Jones makes a lasting impression...especially if you meet him at his workplace.

He’s one of those people who seems to be filled with joy.

Jones buses tables at Jason’s Deli, but his singing is why he’s so popular here. He meanders throughout the restaurant cleaning off tables, while doing a medley of songs.

“Hang down mistletoe, I’m going to get to know you better...caroling through the night and this Christmas will be a very special Christmas for me,” he sings, serenading

Along with belting out his favorites for the customers, his uncommon good cheer seems to make everybody feel better.

“Jingle bell, jingle bell, jingle bell rock, jingle bell rhymes and jingle bell times, dancing and prancing in the square,” he sings to a family with a bunch of small children.

Marcus says his joy stems from his creator for whom he is filled with love and joy from every ounce of his being.

“I really want to see you. I really want to be with you, but it takes so long my Lord.” He sings a little John Lennon for one table.

His happiness rubs off on others who recognize Marcus sets a good example.

“Every time Marcus walks by, he seems like he’s in such a great mood and in today’s world we need somebody happy to bring joy to us,” said customer Ricky Hanks.

“I think he sets a wonderful example for the rest of us and that we could all emulate the fact that he just has a good attitude, a good take on life every day and just gets up with a song in his heart,” says Dr. Dennis Donald.

Ironically, Marcus suffers chronic pain while he awaits hip surgery...though you’d never know.

Singing: “This Christmas, fireside blazin’ bright. Carry me through the night and this Christmas will be a very special Christmas for me. Merry Christmas all over the land.”

Marcus is expected to undergo hip surgery in January. But plans to return to work as soon as he can.

