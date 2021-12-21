Santa brings holiday cheer to MLK Community Center

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Santa is gearing up for his biggest job of the year, delivering to kids around the globe, but Monday, he made a pit-stop at the MLK Community Center to help spread Christmas cheer.

Toys, games and food. People joined together to help spread some holiday cheer.

“The reason why I wanted to do it is that I grew up here,” District 2 Police Juror Mike Smith said. “I grew up about two blocks from this King center. So, I remember growing up we had a lot of activities here. So, just trying to give back and make sure we have things back in the community.”

After the widespread disasters, Smith teamed up with Ward 3 Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center for a community Christmas with Santa.

“They felt the horrors of the pandemic, so a lot of people couldn’t afford gifts last year. So this year, we sort of just took over the King center and did it ourselves.” Santa said.

Santa made his list and checked it twice. It checked out, and every boy and girl that attended the event received a gift from Santa.

“What I’m looking forward to most is making sure that everybody gets a gift,” Santa said.

Santa is making sure no child is left behind.

“We even got it set up to where the people that couldn’t show up, the people that’s not available to show up, we’ll make a list and we’ll just go bring it to you. So, Santa coming to your house if you can’t come here,” Santa said.

Smith said this is just the first of many events that will be held at the MLK Community Center.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.