Parts of Pujo Street temporarily closed for light pole repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A road closure in downtown Lake Charles as construction is underway on Pujo Street between Bilbo and Ryan.

“They’re doing work right now to replace the light poles that were damages during Hurricane Laura,” Katie Harrington with the City of Lake Charles said.

The city is encouraging pedestrians to only cross Pujo Street at the designated crosswalks located at the corners of Pujo and Ryan and Pujo and Bilbo for their safety, as roadwork is being done.

“They’re going to have to make some open cuts in the streets and in the sidewalks to access the electrical control panel,” Harrington said.

The temporary closure may at times include both lanes of the street.

“There’s one lane open right now, and that will be their goal - to keep one lane open,” Harrington said. “But there will be some intermitted closures where the entire stretch of the roadway is closed and motors will have to detour around.”

Despite the roadwork, the businesses on the street will still operate per usual.

“At this time too, it’s very important to remind everyone that the businesses are still accessible, including city hall.” Harrington said. “So, we encourage you to please patronize the businesses on this stretch of the roadway. And if you need something from city hall, it is accessible as well.”

Weather permitting, Harrington said the closure is expected to last until 6 p.m. January 3.

