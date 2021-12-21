No. 21 LSU women’s basketball takes down Clemson

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WAFB) - The No. 21 LSU women’s basketball team beat Clemson in West Palm Beach Florida on Monday, Dec. 20.

This was the Tigers’ first win in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

The final score of the game was 70-56.

How bout them LSU Tigers?! pic.twitter.com/8d48zaPOD0 — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) December 21, 2021

The Tigers now improve to 10-1 on the season.

MAKE THAT 1️⃣ 0️⃣ WINS — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) December 21, 2021

The Tigers will play again Tuesday, Dec. 20 against Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. Central Standard time for their second game in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

