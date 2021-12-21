50/50 Thursdays
No. 21 LSU women’s basketball takes down Clemson

(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WAFB) - The No. 21 LSU women’s basketball team beat Clemson in West Palm Beach Florida on Monday, Dec. 20.

This was the Tigers’ first win in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

The final score of the game was 70-56.

The Tigers now improve to 10-1 on the season.

The Tigers will play again Tuesday, Dec. 20 against Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. Central Standard time for their second game in the West Palm Beach Invitational.

