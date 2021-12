Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - DOTD has announced alternating lane closures for I-10 eastbound and westbound near the Texas State line that will last from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2021.

The closures are for necessary patchwork and will happen at night from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

