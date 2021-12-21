New study focuses on economic impact of Calcasieu Ship Channel

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A study commissioned by the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District (LCH&TD) recently found that the Calcasieu Ship Channel is responsible for $39 billion, or two-thirds, of the GPD of Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes.

The study, “The Economic Impacts of the Calcasieu Ship Channel,” was conducted by Martin Associates.

To calculate the local economic impact, the study measured economic impacts on the Lake Charles Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA), Calcasieu and Cameron parishes, as well as the national impact.

2020 Economic Impacts of the Calcasieu Ship Channel (Port of Lake Charles)

The study shows that cargo moving via the marine terminal along the ship channel in 2020 supported 158,485 jobs nationwide. That includes 108,773 jobs in Louisiana, 42,075 in Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes, and 13,279 direct jobs locally.

Marine cargo activity along the Ship Channel supported $39 billion of total economic value to the U.S. economy. Of that, $29.9 billion was in Louisiana, representing 13 percent of the state’s GDP.

The study also measured the environmental and infrastructure benefits of the ship channel. It says with nearly 4.2 billion gallons of petroleum products moved from area refineries by the Colonial Pipeline, the ship channel removes nearly 500,000 trucks from the nation’s highways. This also provides about $1.1 billion in benefits to the U.S. economy by avoiding environmental emissions, safety, and infrastructure degradation.

Additionally, over the next five years, there are $46 billion of planned projects that will use the Ship Channel which will add 90.8 million tons of cargo per year to the current cargo handled.

Projected Additional Economic Impacts Generated by the Planned Projects (Port of Lake Charles)

When focused on local economic impacts, the 2020 study accounted for LCH&TD’s City Docks, bulk terminals, land leases, and two area casinos.

2020 Economic Impacts Generated by the Lake Charles Harbor and Terminal District (Totals are rounded and may not add up exactly) (Port of Lake Charles)

