Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A new sports bar and grill is set to open its doors Wednesday.

Fat Pat’s Bar & Grill is opening in a new building at 2620 Dillard Loop.

Fat Pat’s started in Lafayette in 2007 and now has locations in Carencro, Alexandria and Broussard.

See the menu HERE.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.