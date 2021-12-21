Lake Charles New Year’s Classic to be held at Burton Coliseum, Dec. 30-Jan. 1

LAKE CHARLES, La.— LSU Eunice will be hosting 12 NJCAA Division I basketball teams for the Lake Charles New Year’s Classic at Burton Coliseum, 7001 Gulf Hwy, on Thursday, Dec. 30 – Saturday, Jan. 1. There will be 12 games played throughout the three-day event. Seven of the teams are currently ranked in the top 25 in the NJCAA rankings, including #1 Northwest Florida State College and #2 Chipola College.

“I am very excited to be coordinating this event with Burton Coliseum and the City of Lake Charles,” said Jaime Gonzales, Head Coach Women’s Basketball at LSU Eunice. “Some of the best teams and players in Junior College women’s basketball will be on the center stage in Southwest Louisiana. It will be an awesome three days of hoops!”

Admission for the event is $15 at the gate. The schedule for the games is listed below:

Thursday, Dec. 30:

1 p.m. - #1 Northwest Florida State College versus Temple College

3 p.m. - LSU Eunice versus #2 Chipola College

5 p.m. - #15 Pensacola State College versus #25 Kilgore College

7 p.m. - #6 Shelton State Community College versus Hill College

Friday, Dec. 31:

9 a.m. - Odessa College versus Seward College

11 a.m. - #25 Kilgore College versus #23 Florida Southwestern State College

1 p.m. - #14 South Plains College versus #1 Northwest Florida State College

3 p.m. - #2 Chipola College versus #6 Shelton State Community College

5 p.m. - Hill College versus #15 Pensacola State College

7 p.m. - Temple College versus LSU Eunice

Saturday, Jan. 1:

11 a.m. - #23 Florida Southwestern State College versus Odessa College

1 p.m. - Seward College versus #14 South Plains College

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.