Lafayette man accused of attempting to abduct 4-year-old

Scott, LA (KPLC) - A 4-year-old child was nearly abducted from a business in Scott Monday, authorities said.

A Lafayette man allegedly took the child from inside a business and walked outside to a vehicle waiting in the parking lot before the grandmother realized what had happened and found the child with the man, according to information from the Scott Police Department.

Michael Steven Placek, 36, was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of attempted aggravated kidnapping of a child.

Scott police said the incident was captured on surveillance video around 9:26 a.m. Monday at a business in the 600 block of Westgate Road.

The video shows Placek talking to the child while the grandmother was shopping. When the grandmother’s back was turned, Placek allegedly took the child to a vehicle waiting for him in the parking lot.

However, the grandmother realized what happened and found the child and Placek outside, where Placek returned the child to the grandmother and left the parking lot, Scott police said.

Placek was detained after his vehicle was found with help from the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Real Time Crime Center and Duson Police Department, Scott police said.

