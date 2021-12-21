FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Colder tonight with frost a possibility for some, then a big warm-up leading to Christmas

Clouds early give way to sun through the morning (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures off to a cold start on this Tuesday morning as clouds from overnight kept most areas out of the 30s and prevented frost from forming. Those clouds will be on an early morning exit though as sunshine makes a quick return during the morning and continues through the afternoon, warming temperatures up into to middle to upper 50s. You’ll still likely need to keep a jacket through the day, but the sunshine will certainly help today with the chill. A better likelihood of seeing frost returns tonight for areas north of I-10 as skies remain clear through the evening with light winds. Lows will range from the lower to middle 30s and while frost will be a concern, lows should stay above the freezing mark.

Wednesday will bring an even warmer afternoon after the frosty start. Highs return to the 60s with another bright sunny forecast that will just be the jumpstart of even warmer air to arrive later in the week. By Thursday highs will return to the 70s as what’s left of the chill exits the region and an upper level ridge of high pressure strengthens through next week. That will trend temperatures warmer each afternoon, likely tying or even breaking our warmest Christmas Day on record for Lake Charles which is 79. That is currently our forecast, but it’s also very possible we top 80 degrees by Saturday afternoon thanks to the abundance of sunshine.

Christmas morning will be on the mild side with morning lows in the 60s before warming to near 80. This pattern of dry weather will also last for several more days with cold fronts not moving into the state thanks to this blocking ridge of upper level high pressure. There are currently no indications this pattern will break before the end of 2021, but it’s possible we see a push of colder air in finally by the early part of January. Until then, it’s back to shorts and short sleeves as we celebrate Christmas and ring in the new year!

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

