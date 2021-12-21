FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold and frosty night ahead, turning much warmer as we near Christmas

A cold night ahead for the first night of Winter (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Sunshine has returned to the region as high pressure continues to build in and keep us nice and dry with some colder temperatures in store as we head into the overnight. High pressure will continue to remain in charge of our weather through the end of the week and as we head into Christmas Day, which will mean we stay dry but also a big warm up in store. Areas of frost will be possible as we head into the overnight especially along and north of I-10 along with the possibility of patchy fog.

You'll need to defrost and use the scraper for Wednesday morning (KPLC)

If you plan on heading out this evening the weather looks to be just fine as we continue to see mostly clear skies, but don’t forget the jacket as temperatures will fall rather quickly through the evening. Highs today have managed to climb back into the middle to upper 50′s thanks to the sunshine we are seeing, but once the sun does go down we’ll see the temperatures fall rather quickly. Expect to be in the middle 40′s as we head into the early evening and gradually falling back into the upper 30′s and lower 40′s by late evening. Frost will be a concern for those sensitive plants outdoors as well as pets especially along and north of I-10 before sunshine returns for Tuesday and helps to warm us up even more. Some patchy fog will also be a possibility throughout the morning causing lower visibility for some as you head out early on. Highs will be a little warmer for Tuesday with many climbing into the middle 60′s with mostly sunny skies and just a few passing cirrus clouds from time to time.

Temperatures warm a little more for Wednesday afternoon (KPLC)

Unfortunately , this will be the start of a warming trend as we move throughout the rest of the week and into Christmas Day. High pressure will build in and remain in place for Wednesday and slowly progress eastward with time and as it does so our winds will begin to turn back out of the south and bring moisture back. Expect highs to warm each day with lower to middle 70′s on Thursday and then back into the upper 70′s for Friday, which is Christmas Eve. The one positive will be the fact that high pressure means dry conditions so if you have travel plans or any services to attend Friday night there won’t be any issues. Christmas Day will be warm s well with temperatures remaining well above average and in fact it could be the warmest Christmas on record with highs approaching 80 degrees. Rain doesn’t look to be an issue over the next week however as no cold fronts are in the forecast.

High pressure keeps things nice and quiet for Christmas (KPLC)

Warmer weather will continue to stick around even into next week with highs remaining very steady in the upper 70′s most afternoons with lows back into the lower to middle 60′s. The next chance of rain doesn’t look likely until we reach the middle of next week when a weak system approaches the region, but even then rain looks to be very limited with the latest models. For now though keep the plants and animals warm as a cold night is in the forecast before sunshine and warmer weather returns to round out the week.

Temperatures near record highs for Christmas Day (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

