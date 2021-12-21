Advertisement

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 21, 2021

(WDAM)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health releases COVID updates at noon, Monday through Friday.

According to the LDH, those not fully vaccinated account for 80% of cases from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8 and 74% of deaths from Dec. 2 to Dec. 8.

The LDH updated vaccination data on Dec. 20.

Click HERE if unable to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 1,729 new cases.

· 3 new deaths.

· 265 patients hospitalized (24 more than previous update).

· 79% of current COVID hospitalizations are those not fully vaccinated.

· 49.55 percent of population vaccinated.

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 77 new cases.

· 1 new death (0 new deaths in Vernon, part of Region 6).

· 20 patients hospitalized (3 more than previous update).

· 37.38 percent of population vaccinated.

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 68 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 39.48 percent of population vaccinated.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 1 new death.

· 28.61 percent of population vaccinated.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 31.79 percent of population vaccinated.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· 0 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.21 percent of population vaccinated.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· 5 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 38.82 percent of population vaccinated.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

· 32.29 percent of population vaccinated.

FCI OAKDALE

· 0 active cases among inmates.

· 2 active case among staff members.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Health

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WAFB Staff
This is your one-stop-shop guide to everything you need to know about the impact of COVID-19.

National

US sees 1st confirmed omicron-related death as variant takes over

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The omicron variant of the coronavirus is now the dominant strain in the United States, accounting for more than 73% of new COVID cases.

National

School shifts to remote learning after mass teacher callout over COVID death

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
The charter school shifted to remote learning in the wake of the callouts.

National

White House confirms COVID positive staffer

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
The White House confirms a mid-level staffer tested positive for COVID-19, and President Joe Biden had a close contact exposure with the staff member.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Latest COVID surge knocking at Louisiana’s door; health officials urge indoor masking

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By FOX 8 Staff
“All the telltale signs are there,” said OLOL Chief Medical Officer Catherine O'Neal.

State

Louisiana COVID cases start edging up again with omicron

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Months after emerging from a fourth surge of the coronavirus outbreak, Louisiana again is starting to see growing numbers of COVID-19 cases

State

Two OMV locations closing in La. due to COVID

Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST
|
By Mykal Vincent
Customers who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 in SWLA: Dec. 20, 2021

Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:25 PM CST
|
By KPLC Digital Team
COVID-19 report from the Louisiana Department of Health.

National

Omicron 'is going to take over' this winter, Fauci says

Updated: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:41 AM CST
|
Dr. Anthony Fauci says “the real problem” for the U.S. hospital system is that “we have so many people in this country who are eligible to be vaccinated who have not yet been vaccinated.”

National

Expert warns of 'tsunami coming' for unvaccinated as COVID cases rise

Updated: Dec. 19, 2021 at 11:22 PM CST
|
Both new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are at levels not seen since September at the end of the summer spike.