Acadian Ambulance honors Southwest Louisiana regional medics of the year

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Acadian Ambulance is two honoring exceptional medics in our area who are being recognized for their tireless work ethic, dedication, exemplary attitudes, and excellent patient care.

The two medics were nominated by their peers and honored in Acadian Ambulance’s 50th anniversary virtual event in November. Top winners from across the state are selected by a company-wide committee.

Acadian Ambulance says Paramedic Laina Vincent and EMT Chris Broussard represent the company’s Southwest Louisiana service area and were finalists for the top honors. Their service area encompasses Calcasieu, Jeff Davis, and Acadia parishes.

Laina Vincent (Acadian Ambulance)

Vincent is a native of Kaplan, Louisiana. She has worked in ground operations in Southwest Louisiana and as a remote paramedic for SMS. She also recently became a flight paramedic for Acadian Air Med.

Acadian says Vincent has a remarkable work ethic, exemplary paramedic skills, and is respected by her peers for her positive attitude and leadership. Her meticulous attention to detail is evident in her great patient care. She inspires others around her to want to do better, leads by example, and challenges her colleagues to always do the right thing.

Chris Broussard (Acadian Ambulance)

Broussard is a native of Sulphur, Louisiana. He has established himself as a courteous, compassionate, and professional patient care provider.

Acadian says he has garnered the respect of the management team, his peers, and customers through his strong work ethic and positive attitude. As a field training officer, Broussard often receives compliments from new employees on how thorough, patient, and professional he treated them during the orientation/ride time process. Broussard is a hard worker with a great attitude and is always willing to pitch in and help when asked.

