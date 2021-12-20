SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 19, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 19, 2021.

Brad Adam Hutchins, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse; theft under $1,000.

Gaven Kane Newman, 25, Lake Charles: Instate detainer; home invasion; battery of the infirm; aggravated battery; child endangerment.

Kerry James Couch, 55, Sulphur: Instate detainer; contempt of court.

Matthew John Lafleur, 35, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jakayla Andrisse Thomas, 36, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault; property damage under $1,000; battery; aggravated battery.

Marcus Lee Anthony Pete Jr., 26, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; possession of a Schedule I drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug.

Michael Issac Grundy, 39, Westlake: Contempt of court (4 charges).

