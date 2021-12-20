50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints’ social media team raises trolling game in wake of another upset of Bucs

Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette in the Saints' 9-0...
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette in the Saints' 9-0 victory at Tampa Bay on Dec. 19.(Michael Nance)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 7:20 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ social media team came out as aggressively as the team’s defense following Sunday night’s 9-0 upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a pair of Twitter posts on the @Saints account, some championship-level trolling was in effect. The team first showed a revised version of the pregame predictions from the NBC Sports crew covering the game. Seven of the eight broadcasters - including rapper Snoop Dogg - picked Tampa Bay to win. The lone exception, naturally, was former Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Next came a highlight video for Saints fans to revel in Monday morning, after a second consecutive win kept New Orleans’ playoff hopes alive. This one was simply titled, “Good Morning.”

Future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady and his Bucs (10-4) entered the game as 11.5-point favorites before being dominated by the Saints (7-7). Brady is now 0-4 in the regular season against the Saints as the Bucs’ starting quarterback.

And though the Saints’ social media personnel weren’t responsible for this meme, Saints fans will enjoy it nonetheless:

“Hey Microsoft Surface, can y’all send me a new Surface Tablet?” C.J. Gardner-Johnson asked on Twitter. “I need to give it to a friend who broke his. Thank you and Merry Christmas.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the New York Jets during an NFL...
Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
Urban Meyer has been fired as coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending a tumultuous tenure...
Jaguars fire Urban Meyer after 13 games, countless missteps
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) runs with the ball after making a catch as...
Former Tiger Ja’Marr Chase continues to make NFL history
Kevin James stars as Sean Payton in an upcoming Netflix family comedy Home Team, which...
WATCH: Netflix drops trailer for Sean Payton inspired movie ‘Home Team’