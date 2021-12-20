50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Saints open as 3.5-point favorites over the Dolphins

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) reacts against the New York Jets during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)(Adam Hunger | AP)
By Garland Gillen
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:44 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Off the heels of their stunning victory over the Tampa Bay Bucs, New Orleans was installed as a 3.5-point favorite over the Dolphins.

The Saints and Dolphins will meet next Monday night in the Caesars Superdome.

The Black and Gold (7-7) are riding a 2-game winning streak. The Miami Dolphins (7-7) own a 6-game win streak.

The Saints are 7-7 against the number in 2021. In the Dome, New Orleans is 1-4 against the spread.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

LSU Tigers
‘LSU is behind in this game’ - McKernan wants NIL deals with LSU football players
Demario Davis and Malcolm Jenkins team up to tackle Leonard Fournette in the Saints' 9-0...
Saints’ social media team raises trolling game in wake of another upset of Bucs
LSU guard Alexis Morris (45) and Gordon McKernan
LSU standout Alexis Morris signs NIL deal With Gordon McKernan
LSU head coach Kim Mulkey
LSU women’s basketball moves up in AP Top 25 heading into West Palm Beach Invitational
Alex Box Stadium (Source: WAFB)
LSU ranked No. 3 in Collegiate Baseball preseason poll