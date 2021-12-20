50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

New Orleans DA orders review of disgraced judge’s cases

Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana
Michelle Odinet, City Court Judge, Lafayette, Louisiana(City Court Lafayette)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams has ordered a full review of all cases prosecuted in Orleans Parish by embattled Lafayette Judge Michelle Odinet.

Odinet served as a prosecutor and the Assistant District Attorney in Orleans Parish in the 90s.

Still named Michelle Miller, she helped prosecute a high-profile French Quarter rampage stabbing suspect, Robert Graves, in 1995. She married Kenneth Odinet, Jr. later that year and moved to Lafayette after the wedding.

A video of Odinet calling a would-be home invasion or robbery suspect the n-word lead to the Louisiana Supreme Court disqualifying her from the bench without pay last week.

The video shows a television set displaying security footage of what appears to be a foiled burglary at the judge’s home. Laughter and racist slurs are heard from the viewers — who aren’t visible on camera — as they watch two people capture the suspect.

A 59-year-old unarmed Black man was arrested after the incident.

Odinet said she had taken a sedative at the time the video was made and does not remember it.

Williams calls the language “deeply concerning to any person who genuinely cares about fair outcomes in our criminal system.”

“No act, including a criminal act, justifies the denial of basic dignity inherent in the language used by Judge Odinet. That a judge and former prosecutor so comfortably employed a racial epithet serves as a telling reminder that the attitudes which fostered mass incarceration continue to undermine our pursuit of equal justice. Moreover, the casual dehumanization displayed by Judge Odinet raises serious questions about her impartiality and the presence of bias and discrimination in her work on the bench and during her time as a prosecutor,” Williams said in a statement.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

FILE - This file photo shows US Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) attending the No. 15 Texas A&M...
Sen. Cassidy’s property taxes triple after opponent questions assessment
The runoff was decided by 47 votes, as McMahon edge out his opponent Isaac Riley 202-155 (57% -...
McMahon elected Vernon Parish Ward 3 Constable
Dec. 11 Election: Results for Beauregard and Allen parishes
Election results for SWLA.
Dec. 11 Election: Calcasieu voters pass every tax renewal
'I Voted' sticker for Louisiana 2020
Dec. 11 Election: Taxes on the ballot as SWLA voters head to the polls