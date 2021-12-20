LIVE AT NOON: McNeese introduces new head football coach

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will introduce new head football coach Gary Goff at a noon news conference today.

Goff comes to McNeese from Valdosta State University, where he led the Blazers to the Division II championship game this year. Valdosta lost 58-17 to Ferris State in the title game Saturday.

Goff, a Valdosta State graduate, compiled a 22-3 overall record during his tenure at the school.

Prior to his stint with the Blazers, Goff was head coach of Tiffin University, where he compiled a 29-48 record. in 2011, Tiffin took over a Dragons program that had gone 2-31 the previous three years. He went 0-11 in his first year but put together back-to-back winning records in his last two years at the school.

