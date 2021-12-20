50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

LIVE AT NOON: McNeese introduces new head football coach

Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff patrols the sideline of Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.
Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff patrols the sideline of Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.(WCTV Sports)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - McNeese State University will introduce new head football coach Gary Goff at a noon news conference today.

Goff comes to McNeese from Valdosta State University, where he led the Blazers to the Division II championship game this year. Valdosta lost 58-17 to Ferris State in the title game Saturday.

Goff, a Valdosta State graduate, compiled a 22-3 overall record during his tenure at the school.

Prior to his stint with the Blazers, Goff was head coach of Tiffin University, where he compiled a 29-48 record. in 2011, Tiffin took over a Dragons program that had gone 2-31 the previous three years. He went 0-11 in his first year but put together back-to-back winning records in his last two years at the school.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff looks on as his team prepares for the 2021 DII National...
McNeese announces noon press conference on Monday to introduce Gary Goff as new head coach
2018-19 McNeese Women’s Basketball Schedule
Cowgirls snap losing skid with 81-54 win over UL-Monroe
LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker
LSU LB coach Blake Baker leaving Tiger football program
LSU Track & Field athlete JuVaughn Harrison aka Mr. Jumps wins The Bowerman.
JuVaughn ' Mr. Jumps’ Harrison becomes Tigers third to win The Bowerman