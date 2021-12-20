I-10 East closed on Calcasieu River Bridge due to accident; traffic being diverted to I-210
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - According to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, I-10 East is closed on the Calcasieu River Bridge.
UPDATE: Authorities said eastbound traffic is being diverted to I-210.
According to Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman, there was a five-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler and a passenger vehicle pulling a camper on I-10 eastbound in Westlake.
Senegal said no injuries have been reported.
