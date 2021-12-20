FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy showery start to our Monday as colder temperatures linger through mid-week

Hour by hour rain chances (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a damp cold start to our Monday as temperatures in the lower 40s combined with some very light showers through the morning hours make the need for not only the heavy coats but also the umbrella. These showers will be very light as they move through Southwest Louisiana through mid-morning, coming to an end before noon despite lingering clouds that keep temperatures chilly throughout the day. Highs this afternoon struggle to reach 50. The good news is that for those looking for drier weather, we have plenty of that ahead this week as rain chances will be gone through the Christmas weekend, but I’m also tracking quite a warmup ahead this week as well.

Gumbo forecast (KPLC)

Tonight will be on the cold side as clouds clear out, leaving nothing but a fast drop in temperatures throughout the evening and overnight. Lows Tuesday morning will start out in the middle to upper 30s with conditions not too likely for frost, but that may be a possibly Tuesday night into Wednesday morning for areas north of I-10. Throughout the day tomorrow, lots of sunshine should help temperatures warm up into the upper 50s before the bigger warmup kickstarts by mid-week.

Warm and dry Christmas forecast (KPLC)

High pressure will build and remain in place through much of the week allowing in plenty of sunshine which will combine with a retreat north of the jet stream to send temperatures well into the 70s by Thursday afternoon. This warming trend really kicks in by Friday and Christmas Day with afternoon highs closer to 80 each afternoon with morning lows in the lower 60s. We can at least enjoy a dry pattern with no rain in the forecast despite the warmth. The warmest Christmas Day on record for Lake Charles is 79 so we will likely tie or break that record this year! Rain chances remain near zero through at least the middle of next week.

First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry

