FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly night ahead, sunshine and warmer weather returning

Some clearing as we head into the evening (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Temperatures remain very chilly this afternoon thanks to the cloud cover and rain earlier this morning, but thankfully we are drying things out this afternoon despite the lack of sunshine. Enjoy the cooler weather while it last though as changes make a return heading into the middle of the week and especially as we get closer to Christmas with temperatures warming quickly.

Temperatures fall quickly as we head into the evening (KPLC)

Highs this afternoon have been held in check this afternoon with many locations not reaching the lower 50′s staying in the upper 40′s, but we are beginning to see some clearing and that may help to warm us a few more degrees through the early afternoon. Moving throughout the evening if you plan on heading out you’ll want the jacket or coat as you head out the door as temperatures fall into the lower 40′s with a few upper 30′s sprinkled into the mix to the north. Expect a mostly clear to partly cloudy night as the area of low pressure continues to track off to the east and high pressure builds in. We’ll all start off in the middle to upper 30′s come Tuesday morning, but for now the frost potential remains relatively low with winds remaining elevated and some cloud cover. Tuesday will feature dry conditions with plenty of sunshine as high pressure takes over and that will mean a slightly warmer day with highs in the upper 50′s to near 60.

Staying below average for Tuesday but sunshine returns (KPLC)

Our overall warming trend will continue as the week continues with many areas in the middle 60′s on Wednesday before reaching the lower to middle 70′s by Thursday. If there is one positive it will be the fact that plenty of sunshine will be around with low rain chances as the area of high pressure will move overhead by mid-week and then slowly jog to the east as we move towards late week and into Christmas Day. As the high shifts winds will begin to turn back out of the south and that will mean an increase is moisture leading to higher humidity for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. For holiday travel plans things are looking to be fine in regards to weather with no rain in the forecast over the next week. Highs will continue to climb though with many areas approaching record highs on Christmas Day with upper 70′s to near 80 in the forecast.

High pressure settles in and keeps things quiet for Christmas (KPLC)

Looking at the back half of the forecast not much change is expected as no real fronts are set to move through, which will mean warm afternoons with highs in the middle to upper 70′s with low rain chances. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the forecast as we get closer to Christmas, but for now it looks to be nice with a mixture of sun and clouds, but you can leave the jackets and coats up with the above normal temperatures. Make sure to monitor the forecast for Wednesday morning as frost will be a possibility especially along and north of I-10. Have a great evening and a wonderful Tuesday!

Christmas looks to be warm and approaching record highs (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

