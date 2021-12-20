Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Santa’s elves making a special trip from the North Pole to Beauxdine’s in Lake Charles to wrap their arms around a ravaged community. The inaugural Christmas on the Bayou Holiday Toy Drive was hosted by New Life Counseling Sunday and each of Santa’s helpers left with joy.

“It’s been a great turnout, we’re really excited,” Tabitha Dugas with New Life Counseling said. “Just the opportunity to bless this community with this toy drive has been tremendous. After the last two years we had, we really wanted to do something.”

Vehicles lined up around the block to collect their goodies while some even donated gifts to those in need.

“There was a line of cars when we started so the community really came back and gave back like she said, what they’ve been through these past couple of years,” District Attorney Stephen Dwight said. “It’s good for us to give back to them because people are still hurting. That’s what we’re trying to do, make sure everyone has a great Christmas.”

Organizers say this hopefully won’t be their last giveaway.

