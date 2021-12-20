50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Christmas on the Bayou Holiday Toy Drive

By Jennifer Lott
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:49 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Santa’s elves making a special trip from the North Pole to Beauxdine’s in Lake Charles to wrap their arms around a ravaged community. The inaugural Christmas on the Bayou Holiday Toy Drive was hosted by New Life Counseling Sunday and each of Santa’s helpers left with joy.

“It’s been a great turnout, we’re really excited,” Tabitha Dugas with New Life Counseling said. “Just the opportunity to bless this community with this toy drive has been tremendous. After the last two years we had, we really wanted to do something.”

Vehicles lined up around the block to collect their goodies while some even donated gifts to those in need.

“There was a line of cars when we started so the community really came back and gave back like she said, what they’ve been through these past couple of years,” District Attorney Stephen Dwight said. “It’s good for us to give back to them because people are still hurting. That’s what we’re trying to do, make sure everyone has a great Christmas.”

Organizers say this hopefully won’t be their last giveaway.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Santa’s elves making a special trip from the North Pole to Beauxdine’s in Lake Charles to wrap...
Christmas on the Bayou Holiday Toy Drive
Rain chances return for Monday with low pressure off to the south
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers make a return for Monday, turning dry and warm for late week
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 18, 2021
Temperatures remain cooler for the next few days
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms around this afternoon, turning cooler into Sunday