Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office delivers toys to children for Christmas(Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Patrick Deaville
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Last week, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was able to provide gifts for over 49 families and over 100 children for Christmas.

Deputies and local Entergy employees helped collect toys for needy families. They received help from the First Pentecostal Church of Lake Charles who donated a number of children’s bikes.

“I am always proud of the way our deputies come together to support others in need in our community,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso.  “Our department along with Entergy employees have collected toys together for the last several years.  This year we also had some generous donations from Billy Navarre, TransWood Trucking, and Fuselier Bonding Services, so we were able to help more families.”

