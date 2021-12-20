50/50 Thursdays
Bouncy castle tragedy claims sixth child after 11-year-old dies in hospital

By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
(CNN) - A sixth child has died after a bouncy castle was lifted into the air Thursday at a school event in Australia.

Authorities in Tasmania said 11-year-old Chase Harrison died in the hospital.

He was one of nine children who fell 32 feet from the castle.

Two children remain in critical condition in the hospital. Another is recovering at home.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison called the tragedy “shattering” and “unthinkingly heartbreaking.”

The school said the bouncy castle was supposed to be part of a celebration for the end of the school year.

An investigation into what caused the tragedy will include the strength of the wind at the time and how the castle had been tethered to the ground.

