50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

‘All I Want for Christmas Is A Roof’: St. Charles Parish school employees modify holiday song following Hurricane Ida

FILE - A blue roof installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers covers the exposed part of the...
FILE - A blue roof installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers covers the exposed part of the roof of a home that was damaged by Hurricane Ida.(WAFB)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Employees of the St. Charles Parish public school system are not letting the devastation of Hurricane Ida ruin their holiday spirit.

However, they are asking Santa Claus for some help in recovering from the storm.

St. Charles Parish was one of the areas hardest hit by Hurricane Ida on Aug. 29.

The school system posted a video on social media of five employees performing a modified version of the popular Christmas song title and lyrics ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ to ‘All I Want For Christmas Is A Roof.’

“Make my claim come true, All I want for Christmas is a roof,” - The employee’s version of the song expresses the challenges many in their community still face nearly four months after the storm.

The lyrics also mention bent fences, mangled trees, and the apparent impossible challenge of finding a roofer who will call you back, “I won’t even wish for snow, I’m just gonna keep on waiting right here next to my phone.”

WATCH THE PERFORMANCE IN THE VIDEO BELOW

DON’T SEE THE VIDEO? CLICK/TAP HERE TO WATCH

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office delivers toys to children for Christmas
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office delivers toys to children for Christmas
Calcasieu Sheriff’s Office delivers toys to children for Christmas
Lindy Rae, Christopher, and Kamryn Simmons were killed when John Lundy struck their family's...
3 siblings killed by wrong-way driver in head-on collision, LSP says
Morning showers
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cloudy showery start to our Monday as colder temperatures linger through mid-week