SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 18, 2021

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 18, 2021.

Yasmin Deauetecortez Dixon, 29, Lake Charles: Aggravated battery.

Joseph Wayne Duplechin, 30, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery.

Michael Len Johnson, 27, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; illegal carrying of weapons, during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies.

George Austin Pauley, 49, Sulphur: Simple burglary; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; out of state detainer; theft less than $1,000.

Patrick Lee Thomas, 38, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; possession of synthetic marijuana first offense; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Zachary Allan Kinser, 27, Lake Charles: Instate detainer.

Garet Shane Hebert, 28, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle from $1,000 but less than $5,000.

Dennis Ray Babcock, 54, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Brad Adam Hutchins, 36, Sulphur: Domestic abuse battery, second offense; theft less than $1,000.

