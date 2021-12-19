McNeese announces noon press conference on Monday to introduce Gary Goff as new head coach

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer has announced a press conference at noon on Monday to introduce Gary Goff as McNeese’s new football head coach.

The press conference will take place in the End Zone Room located on the second floor or the Jack Doland Field House.

The public is invited to attend. The event will stream live on the McNeese Facebook page.

Goff recently completed a three-year, two-season stint at Valdosta State where he helped lead his team to this year’s NCAA Division II National Championship game. In his two seasons leading his alma mater, Goff compiled a 22-3 overall record and 14-1 in Gulf South Conference play. His teams also won 14 of their 15 home games during his time. Valdosta State did not compete in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past three seasons - two at Valdosta and in 2018 at Tiffin University where he coached from 2011-19, Goff recorded a 31-6 record for a .861 winning percentage. That mark over those three years ranks him 10th among all head coaches in Division I (FBS and FCS) and Division II, and compiling a better three-year winning percentage over such coaches as Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame now LSU), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma now USC), and Mario Cristobal (Oregon now Miami), just to name a few.

