50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

McNeese announces noon press conference on Monday to introduce Gary Goff as new head coach

Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff looks on as his team prepares for the 2021 DII National...
Valdosta State Head Coach Gary Goff looks on as his team prepares for the 2021 DII National Championship(Ryan Kelly/WCTV Sports)
By McNeese Sports Information
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CHARLES - McNeese Director of Athletics Heath Schroyer has announced a press conference at noon on Monday to introduce Gary Goff as McNeese’s new football head coach.

The press conference will take place in the End Zone Room located on the second floor or the Jack Doland Field House.

The public is invited to attend. The event will stream live on the McNeese Facebook page.

Goff recently completed a three-year, two-season stint at Valdosta State where he helped lead his team to this year’s NCAA Division II National Championship game. In his two seasons leading his alma mater, Goff compiled a 22-3 overall record and 14-1 in Gulf South Conference play. His teams also won 14 of their 15 home games during his time. Valdosta State did not compete in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Over the past three seasons - two at Valdosta and in 2018 at Tiffin University where he coached from 2011-19, Goff recorded a 31-6 record for a .861 winning percentage. That mark over those three years ranks him 10th among all head coaches in Division I (FBS and FCS) and Division II, and compiling a better three-year winning percentage over such coaches as Dabo Swinney (Clemson), Brian Kelly (Notre Dame now LSU), Lincoln Riley (Oklahoma now USC), and Mario Cristobal (Oregon now Miami), just to name a few.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

2018-19 McNeese Women’s Basketball Schedule
Cowgirls snap losing skid with 81-54 win over UL-Monroe
LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker
LSU LB coach Blake Baker leaving Tiger football program
LSU Track & Field athlete JuVaughn Harrison aka Mr. Jumps wins The Bowerman.
JuVaughn ' Mr. Jumps’ Harrison becomes Tigers third to win The Bowerman
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
Former LSU QB Max Johnson transferring to Texas A&M