FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Showers make a return for Monday, turning dry and warm for late week

Temperatures steadily fall through the overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The sunshine has returned for our Sunday afternoon as dry air has worked its way in with strong northerly winds, but things will change as we head overnight and into Monday. Temperatures today have remained much cooler with highs only reaching the lower to middle 50′s and that cool spell looks to continue to start the week before warmer weather comes back just before Christmas.

Rain chances return for Monday with low pressure off to the south (KPLC)

If you have any plans for this evening the good news is things look to remain on the dry side as dew points remain on the low side and we await the arrival of our next system heading into Monday. You’ll want to grab the jacket though as temperatures will be cooling back into the upper 40′s through the early evening and will eventually fall back into the lower 40′s as we move into Monday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies. As we head into Monday we’ll be tracking an area of low pressure moving to the south over the Gulf, but it will be close enough that a few showers could work their way through starting in the morning and into the early afternoon. With the extra cloud cover and rain around temperatures will be cooler once again with highs only reaching the lower 50′s if we are lucky with some areas struggling to make it out of the upper 40′s.

We see things drying out as we head towards the weekend (KPLC)

Make sure to enjoy the cooler weather though over the next few days as things will change quickly as we head throughout the middle to ending part of the work week. Good news will be the fact that high pressure will begin to move in as we head towards Tuesday and while it will be chilly and below average once again the sunshine will be returning and it will help to make it feel a little warmer. Sunshine will be a common theme for much of the upcoming week as high pressure settles in overhead and then slowly drifts eastward with time. Highs will respond as well with many areas into the lower to middle 70′s as we head towards Christmas Eve but the dry weather will stick around even though moisture will slowly be returning with time. Expect some of the deep tropical moisture to be around by Friday and especially Christmas Day as winds will turn more southerly over the course of the week.

High pressure will keep things dry heading towards Christmas (KPLC)

For those hoping for a cool Christmas it doesn’t look to be in the cards this year as highs look to be in the middle to upper 70′s and that will be a trend heading into the New Year as well. Looking into Christmas Day as well as the next few days after, the area of high pressure will slowly loosen its grip on us and then we will turn our attention to a weak boundary pushing in which could bring a few showers in play by early next week. For now keep the rain gear handy as we head throughout Monday and then get ready for sunshine and a warm up as we head into mid-late week.

We'll see showers Monday before drier weather arrives for the rest of the week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.