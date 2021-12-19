Cowgirls snap losing skid with 81-54 win over UL-Monroe

Monroe - McNeese women’s basketball snapped its five-game losing streak with a commanding 81-54 road win over Louisiana-Monroe(4-9) here Saturday in the final game of its five-game road trip.McNeese will return home next Wednesday, Dec. 22 to host Louisiana Tech in its only home game in the month of December and the last game before the Christmas and New Year break. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. at Burton Coliseum.

For the first time this season, five Cowgirls scored in double figures with Desirae Hansen leading all players with 19 points and missing her first double-double of the season with nine rebounds, all coming on defense. Zuzanna Kulinska chipped in with 16 points, Kaili Chamberlin had 14, Le’Shenae Stubblefield and Kyla Hamilton both ended with 10 apiece. Divine Tanks also ended the game with nine rebounds including seven on defense. Emerson Taylor came off the bench to grab seven rebounds, six coming on defense.

McNeese (4-7) dominated the boards, outrebounding ULM 51-39. The Cowgirls who entered the game ranked fourth in the nation in offensive rebounds, pulled down 18 offensive boards but it was on the defensive end where the Cowgirls set the tone, pulling down 33.

The Cowgirls also ended the game making 20 of 26 free throws with Hansen making all five of her attempts. Hamilton was 7-for-11 and Stubblefield was 4-of-6 from behind the charity stripe.

”I thought our defense and rebounding set the tone today,” said head coach Lynn Kennedy. “To limit them to one three-pointer, a 27.0 field goal percent and 10.0 percent from the three, says a lot about our focus today.

”Hansen set the offensive tone of the game with her first of four three-pointers in the game. Hansen got off to a great start, scoring 11 of the Cowgirls’ 20 first-quarter points and ended the first half with 19 points.

The Cowgirls, who struggled from the field in its previous five games, showed what they can do on offense when they are hitting from the outside. As a team, McNeese ended the game with a 38.1 field goal percent, 40.6 three-point field goal percent, and a 76.9 free throw percent.

”Our defensive effort carried over to the offensive end where we had great flow and execution that led to wide-open shots. Having five players score in double figures is what we can do every night.”

Hansen was 5 of 11 from the field (4 of 9) from three-point range and made all five free-throw attempts and led the Cowgirls with six rebounds in the first half.

McNeese used solid defense early in the opening quarter take a 14-5 lead. The Cowgirls ended the first quarter making 11 of 12 free-throw attempts.

The Cowgirls led 46-30 at the half on 12-of-32 from the field (7 of 17) from behind the arc and were nearly perfect from the free-throw line, making 15 of 16 attempts.

McNeese opened the second half with an 11-2 run to take a 57-32 lead and held the Warhawks to just seven more points in the quarter to outscore ULM 21-9 to take a 67-39 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Cowgirls continued its long-range shooting in the final quarter and held its largest lead of the game (35 pts.) with 4:39 to play using back-to-back three-pointers by Stubblefield and Chamberlin along with one of two free throws by Hamilton.

ULM was led in scoring by Linda Van Schaik’s 14 points off the bench. Schaik and Tasionna McDowell both led the Warhawks with six rebounds apiece.

NEXT GAME

Wed., Dec. 22 vs. La. Tech (6:30 p.m.)

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.