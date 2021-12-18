50/50 Thursdays
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 17, 2021

(KPLC)
By KPLC Digital Team
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 17, 2021.

Dynesha Ebony Green, 26, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Waylon Trae’on Fontenot, 25, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; domestic abuse battery; theft less than $1,000.

Raymond Victor Delahoussaye, 36, Sulphur: Aggravated battery.

Rashawn Deon Sonnier, 23, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana fourth offense; turning movements and required signals.

Mindi Elizabeth Maloney, 40, Lake Charles: Simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling; theft less than $1,000; issuing worthless checks less than $1,000.

Locklyn Lamar Boutte, 22, Lake Charles: Obstruction of justice; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Johnathan Alexander Guidry, 29, Sulphur: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000 (5 charges); simple criminal damage to property from $1,000 but less than $50,000 (4 charges); recovered property.

Desmon Raynard Cross, 43, DeQuincy: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Taurel Dwayne McMichael, 62, Sulphur: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Verniechie Marie Brooks, 56, Westlake: Theft from $1,000 but less than $5,000; identity theft; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia; simple burglary; fraudulent acquisition of a credit card.

Jamie Gerard Andrews, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court; instate detainer.

Andrew James Dixon, 38, Lake Charles: Direct contempt of court (2 charges).

Allen Joseph Aaron, 63, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery, strangulation.

Bryan Matthew Johnson, 65, Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II; prohibited acts, drug paraphernalia.

Joni Renee Hardy, 39, Sulphur: Battery of a police officer; disturbing the peace; battery of a police officer, injury that requires medical attention.

Shawn Michael Ferris, 41, Lake Charles: Possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Simus Frederick Benjamin, 37, Lake Charles: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments - committing a crime of violence or CDS violation; obstruction of justice.

