SOURCES: LSU LB coach Blake Baker not being retained by Brian Kelly

LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker
LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker(LSU Athletics)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several sources have confirmed to 9Sports that LSU linebackers coach Blake Baker will not be retained by new head coach Brian Kelly.

Baker spent only one season in Baton Rouge. He was previously the defensive coordinator at Miami for two years.

The Houston native already had ties to Louisiana when he was hired by LSU.

He played linebacker at Tulane (2000-2004) and coached at Louisiana Tech (2014-2018). He started out as the safeties coach and was later named defensive coordinator and linebackers coach.

