Schools take action on warnings of nationwide school shooting TikTok threats

By Andrea Robinson
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Cameron Parish, LA (KPLC) - Schools nationwide were on high alert after alleged TikTok posts declaring a ‘national shoot up your school day’ for December 17th.

TikTok trends and challenges are typically meant to be fun or create a laugh, but many said this went too far. The alleged TikTok threat calls for student to insight violence at their school. Many post circulated the app warning of the possibilities for nationwide school shootings or bomb threats.

Many schools all over the U.S. canceled Friday classes. One school district in the locally didn’t take the threat lightly either.

In this day and age, it’s not worth the chances to call someone’s bluff or let your guard down, and that’s why the Cameron Parish School System took some precautionary measures amid the national threat.

“It was almost imperative for us to do something out of an abundance of caution,” Cameron Parish Superintendent Charley Lemons said.

On behalf of the Cameron School System, Lemons released a statement Friday morning notifying parents of the potential threat and said that there’d be “additional law enforcement on campus” throughout the school day.

Grand Lake Parents/Guardians: The Cameron Parish School Board has become aware of a post that has been shared widely on...

Posted by Cameron Parish School System on Friday, December 17, 2021

Lemons said he wanted to take a proactive approach to the potential threat even though it did not originate in the school district.

“I don’t anticipate or didn’t anticipate anything to be happening, but again it’s just as a safety net and as a precaution to protect our students and our staff,” Lemons said.

Cameron Parish Sheriff Ron Johnson told KPLC that his department will always err on the side of caution when it comes to these types of situation to ensure the safety of those in the community.

TikTok took to Twitted calling the alleged “trend” a rumor and posted the following statement:

