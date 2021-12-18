50/50 Thursdays
PJ’s Coffee holds grand opening in South Lake Charles

By Madison Glaser
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you still have some last-minute Christmas shopping to do, you might need a pick me up.

Well, now you can add a new coffee shop to your list.

There’s a new location for PJ’s Coffee of New Orleans, and it’s located on the corner of Nelson Road and Ham Reid Road.

Pastries, beignets, coffee and more are all available at PJ’s whether you want to sit and sip or go through the drive-through.

“It’s sweet like I want it. Like, no other coffee place does that,” Lake Area resident Hannah Sigmund said. “And I am very impressed with that.”

It’s a 10 for Lake Charles Resident Hannah Sigmund, as she tried her first cup of joe at PJ’s Coffee.

“I’m really excited, like, it’s bummer to see all the places that I used to love just, you know, close down,” Sigmund said. “So, having new places to come to is great.”

Co-owner Tiffany Wilson describes what it’s like to see her dreams come true.

“It’s amazing. I’m super excited,” Tiffany said. “This is a bit overwhelming for me, but I’m sure excited. Our family has been working very hard. Our kids - they’re actually running the business for us.”

The co-owners tell us why they chose the PJ’s brand.

“When you talk about small-batch coffee and something that has the aroma, the uniqueness, the pureness of Louisiana - of New Orleans. PJ’s is second to none,” co-owner Kevin Wilson said.

One woman who came to the grand opening shares what it’s like to see another business open in the Lake Area.

“You drive around and you see a lot of businesses that are coming up - and brand new businesses,” Pek Hyman said. “And so that’s always a spark that’s coming to our community and that’s always a plus, because that just means the moral is getting higher. And so, that just brings a lot of joy to me and my family.”

PJ’s Coffee is open seven days a week from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

