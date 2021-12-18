JuVaughn ' Mr. Jumps’ Harrison becomes Tigers third to win The Bowerman

ORLANDO, Fla. (WAFB) - LSU Track and Field’s JuVaughn Harrison, known as “Mr. Jumps” has had one of the most decorated careers for the Tigers as he capped it off by winning The Bowerman on Friday, Dec. 17.

It Was A No Doubter



JuVaughn Harrison becomes LSU’s first male athlete to win The Bowerman pic.twitter.com/YCFNWkN0Uq — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) December 18, 2021

The Bowerman is the highest award a track and field athlete can receive and Harrison became the first male athlete to win the award and the Tigers third to do so in school history. He joins Kimberlyn Duncan, who was the first Tiger to win it in 2012 and Sha’Carri Richardson who won it in 2019.

“I wouldn’t be where I would be without my support group,” Harrison said in his reception speech. “I want to thank my teammates, my coaches, the trainers, everyone who played a part in my season. Couldn’t have done it without them.”

During the 2021 season Harrison had one of the most impressive seasons in NCAA history winning four NCAA titles and helped lead the Tigers to the 2021 team Outdoor National Championship. Harrison also added three SEC titles and was 14-2 in 16 total events.

Harrison’s four NCAA titles this past season in the long jump and double jump is unprecedented. Not only did he take home the four titles he also led them to the 2021 team Outdoor National Championship.

Although The Bowerman doesn’t take into account what happens after the collegiate season, Harrison qualified for the Tokyo Olympics finishing fifth in the long jump and seventh in the high jump.

A native of Huntsville, Alabama was also named 2021 USTFCCCA Field Athlete of the Year (indoors & outdoors) and 2021 SEC Field Athlete of the Year (indoors & outdoors) earlier in the year.

