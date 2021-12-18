I-10 Bowl: All-Stars aim to make the most their last high school game

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The I-10 Bowl is an opportunity for some of the lake area’s top football prospects to showcase their talents one last time, and it’s all about leaving everything on the field.

“That one more time in pads is something you dream about your whole life and they actually get a chance to do it,” said defensive coordinator Brad Kellogg. “I think most of them are going to take that and try to do their best to show their skills.”

While some players are focused on showing their skills, others are excited about playing with other all-stars and enjoying the moment.

“I just want to go out there and enjoy myself and have fun,” said Iowa linebacker Ross Denison. “Just be relaxed and not have to stress about anything it’s not really a real game so just going out there and have fun.”

Having fun also means taking in the moment and being present down by down.

“Man cherish the moment,” said offensive coordinator Chad Davis. “You’re blessed to be able to play one last football game so take every opportunity that you have and have fun while doing it.”

While team Lake Charles is 0-4 against team Lafayette in this game, they’re confident that this year’s group has what it takes to come out with the win on Saturday.

“We want to be the first ones to say that we can win over the Lafayette team so we really want this win,” Denison said.

While the players want to have fun in this game, they also want to be able to have some bragging rights as they ride off into the sunset.

“Get the first win for Lake Charles and be a part of the first team that gets the first win,” said Leesville linebacker Nathan Mawae.

Whether it be their last time putting on the shoulder pads and the helmet all the players are just excited for this opportunity and look forward to lining up against Team Lafayette on Saturday.

