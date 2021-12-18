FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Storms around this afternoon, turning cooler into Sunday

Rain chances around through the evening before tapering off overnight (KPLC)

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’ve been dealing with strong to severe storms so far this afternoon, but as we head into the later afternoon and evening hours we can expect things to calm down just a little. Changes will be moving in as we head into Sunday and early next week with cooler temperatures arriving but we will be dealing with clouds and showers as yet another system begins to arrive heading into Monday.

We'll see a cooler afternoon for Sunday with clouds and some sunshine (KPLC)

Showers and storms will continue to work their way through the area as we head over the next few hours and thankfully the risk for severe storms will continue to diminish over the next 2-3 hours after the initial line pushes through. Temperatures have been warm throughout the day with many areas reaching the middle to upper 70′s, but that too will begin to change through the evening as cooler air rushes in on the backside of the front. If you do have plans on heading out this evening make sure to take the rain jacket as well as a jacket with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 50′s by the late evening hours. Rain chances will slowly taper off through the evening once the front passes and then we can turn our attention to cooler and drier conditions for Sunday. Waking up and heading out early Sunday make sure to have the jacket or light coat handy with lows back into the middle and upper 40′s.

Temperatures remain cooler for the next few days (KPLC)

Sunday will be a much different story as we see more clouds around and much cooler weather for the afternoon. We can expect some breaks of sunshine throughout the day but it will be very limited and that’s why highs will only manage to reach the middle to upper 50′s for our afternoon. This will be a common theme heading into Monday as well, but if there is some good news it is the fact that Sunday looks to stay relatively dry. We’ll be in between systems tomorrow and then our attention will turn to an area of low pressure that will be cranking up to our south and bringing us the opportunity for more rain heading into Monday. As of now models keep the system far enough to our south that rain looks to be lighter in nature with the heaviest staying off shore. Nicer weather will be in the forecast moving through much of the upcoming week as high pressure will quickly return.

High pressure builds in and keeps things cooler to start next week (KPLC)

The all important questions will be how does Christmas look and the short answer is that it looks to be okay, although it will be on the warm side. First thing is first and that’s how will the weather be for the upcoming week and with high pressure settling in drier weather with sunshine is in the forecast. We’ll see a few cooler starts early on in the week with lows in the lower 40′s for many areas, but as we inch closer to Christmas that will quickly change as moisture returns and it will lead to highs returning to the middle to upper 70′s. As we get closer to Christmas Day we’ll see the moisture returning so it will be a little muggy but thankfully the forecast remains dry with no issues in terms of rain. For now keep the rain gear handy and we’ll focus on some cooler weather heading into Sunday.

Rain totals remain on the lower side over the next week (KPLC)

Meteorologist Jacob Durham

