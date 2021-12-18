50/50 Thursdays
Connections
Coca-Cola Restaurant Guide
The Pledge of Allegiance
Advertisement

Dec. 17 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights and scores

By Brandon A. Williams
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights and final scores can be found below of tonight’s high school basketball action across the Southwest Louisiana region.

Over at the Mallett Builders tournament in Iowa, the YellowJackets picked up a 60-53 win over Acadiana to advance to the next round. Landon Langley finished with 18 points on the night and Curtis Deville led the Yellow Jackets with 22. The boys will play in the semifinals tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

In the game before that, the Lady Buccaneers of Barbe advanced after defeating Hathaway 69-52. Ariel Williams led all scorers with 25 points. Barbe will play Welsh semi’s tomorrow at 3:40 p.m.

Boys:

Barbe 71, Carencro 44

North Vermilion 43, Iota 32

LCCP 37, St. Mary’s 35

Grand Lake 35, South Beau 31

Bell City 52, DeQuincy 47

Oakdale 91, Elizabeth 42

Hamilton Christian 59, Livonia 54

Girls:

Evans 78, Country Day 38

Lacassine 49, Sulphur 41

Welsh 46, DeRidder 24

Many 41, Leesville 39

Iota 56, North Vermilion 35

Acadiana 55, Iowa 36

South Beau 78, Grand Lake 42

Merryville 49, Vinton 24

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim identified in fatal I-210 crash Wednesday
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's deputy Brittney Williams was fired Tuesday after being arrested for...
Calcasieu Parish deputy terminated following arrest
Police lights
22-year-old dies after crash on I-10 Tuesday afternoon
DOTD: I-210 East at Nelson Road now open
Human remains found at Lake Charles RV park in search for missing man

Latest News

I-10 Bowl Preview #SWLApreps 12.17.21
I-10 Bowl Preview #SWLApreps 12.17.21
Team Lake Charles at practice
I-10 Bowl: All-Stars aim to make the most their last high school game
LSU quarterback Max Johnson (14)
Former LSU QB Max Johnson transferring to Texas A&M
New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against the New York Jets during an NFL...
Saints Coach Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19