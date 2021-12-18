Dec. 17 #SWLApreps high school basketball highlights and scores

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Highlights and final scores can be found below of tonight’s high school basketball action across the Southwest Louisiana region.

Over at the Mallett Builders tournament in Iowa, the YellowJackets picked up a 60-53 win over Acadiana to advance to the next round. Landon Langley finished with 18 points on the night and Curtis Deville led the Yellow Jackets with 22. The boys will play in the semifinals tomorrow at 5:00 p.m.

In the game before that, the Lady Buccaneers of Barbe advanced after defeating Hathaway 69-52. Ariel Williams led all scorers with 25 points. Barbe will play Welsh semi’s tomorrow at 3:40 p.m.

Boys:

Barbe 71, Carencro 44

North Vermilion 43, Iota 32

LCCP 37, St. Mary’s 35

Grand Lake 35, South Beau 31

Bell City 52, DeQuincy 47

Oakdale 91, Elizabeth 42

Hamilton Christian 59, Livonia 54

Girls:

Evans 78, Country Day 38

Lacassine 49, Sulphur 41

Welsh 46, DeRidder 24

Many 41, Leesville 39

Iota 56, North Vermilion 35

Acadiana 55, Iowa 36

South Beau 78, Grand Lake 42

Merryville 49, Vinton 24

