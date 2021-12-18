City of DeRidder to hire professionals to construct master plan for P.W. West Park

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A community park will soon be getting much needed upgrades. The City of DeRidder hired professionals to restore P.W. West Park after the trees, playgrounds and park equipment were damaged during Hurricane Laura.

Centrally located in DeRidder you will find P.W. West park. It’s a place where families, tennis enthusiasts and nature lovers go to unwind. It was also home to over 300 trees that were lost during Hurricane Laura.

“They crushed everything from playground equipment to - they pulled up walking trails with their roots, and they just did a lot of destruction there,” community service director Ashley Craddock said. “Once those were all down and hauled off, we had what’s left of a slushy, muddy mess.”

Aside from leisure, the park serves an important purpose.

“The park is designed to hold water,” Craddock said. “It is designed to hold flood water. So, anything we do in the park, we don’t want to build it up. We never want to build it up and not let it flood, because then it will flood the neighborhoods.”

With this in mind, city officials are working alongside the National Park Service and a landscaping architect to construct the park’s master plan.

“So, by doing this big master plan, we’re looking at it as a whole park and as a big picture and maybe kind of way to bring that all and connect it all together,” Craddock said. “It’s a little bit more of a challenge to make - to bring the old and the new and make it mesh, and bring it up to date, and this is our opportunity to do all that.”

When making a decision on the parks new features, the city has conducted surveys asking the public what they would like to see.

“A lot of people have gone and seen other parks, and so they know what that is, and we want to, maybe, bring some of that back and bring it up to date and not just replace with what it was,” Craddock said.

The city will rely on insurance, FEMA and city funds to complete the process.

