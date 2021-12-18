Catholic Charities provides hope to SWLA families during the holiday season

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Catholic Charities distributed food at their office in Lake Charles Friday, and next week they stop in Vinton and DeRidder.

But the organization wants those in need to know they serve this five-parish area and also provide additional services.

It’s as true as it was 177 years ago when Charles Dickens wrote about it in A Christmas Carol - want or poverty is more keenly felt at this time of year.

Perhaps that’s why giving is appreciated so deeply.

This Christmas, Cynthia Antoine prays to God for a new house to replace hers.

“It’s a poor Christmas,” she said. “But I thank the Lord I’m alive, because I could have died in the storm. The whole roof fell in the house.”

Cynthia was here at Catholic Charities, where food was provided. Sister Miriam MacLean says they have distributed about 465 boxes this week in Calcasieu and surrounding parishes.

Plus she says they gave $485,000 worth of help with things like rent, utilities and home repairs.

“We provide help with rent, utilities assistance as well as help with TWIC ID cards, sometimes funeral expenses and people can access that by calling us,” Sister MacLean said.

Sister says Christmas is a perfect opportunity to be of service.

“An incredible opportunity to be a sign of Christ’s love for the people and Christ’s love for each of us,” she said. “We all struggle in different ways and Christmas is a time for us really to be together, and what we really hope is that people will realize they’re loved by the Lord and all of us.”

Sister says their New Year’s resolution is to increase what they give outside of Calcasieu.

Parishes they serve besides Calcasieu include Allen, Beauregard, Cameron and Jeff Davis.

Sister says they need volunteers to help with their events in the outlying parishes.

From Catholic Charities of SWLA:

People served with Food in 2021 from Catholic Charities:

Allen Parish: 130 households, 318 individuals

Beauregard Parish: 198 households, 406 individuals

Calcasieu Parish: 914 households, 2,040 individuals

Cameron Parish: 122 households, 244 individuals

Jeff Davis Parish: 315 households, 721 individuals

In 2021 we have distributed about $485,000 of assistance with things like rent, utilities and home repairs. Our New Year’s Resolution for 2022 is to increase the help we give outside of Calcasieu Parish. We want to raise awareness that Catholic Charities of Southwest Louisiana serves the whole five-parish region including Allen Parish, Beauregard Parish, Cameron Parish and Jeff Davis Parish, of course, in addition to Calcasieu Parish.

For 2021, we are not taking more calls for rent and utility assistance, but if you are from outside of Calcasieu Parish and need help with rent or utilities please call Catholic Charities at 337-439-7436 on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9am.

